EDITORIAL COMMENT: ED walks the talk on economic revival

The purpose of the Economic Advisory Board is to provide an office bearer or a business organisation with the benefit of knowledge, experience in a particular sector and business resources.

In addition, it advises on specific issues regarding efforts to expand and diversify the commercial and industrial trajectory as well as to provide input relative to commercial redevelopment and revitalisation.

An advisory board or committee is a collection of individuals who bring unique knowledge and skills which augment the knowledge and skills of the formal leadership in order to more effectively guide the organisation.

The advisory committee also serves to make recommendations and or provide key information and materials to the organisation or leadership.

The announcement by Government last week that President Mnangagwa has established a 26-member Presidential Advisory Council to advise and assist him in formulating key economic policies and strategies that advance Vision 2030 has been welcomed by Zimbabweans.

Vision 2030 entails making Zimbabwe an upper middle-income country with gross national income (GNI) per capita of between $3,896 and $12,055, according to the World Bank’s technical calculations, implying high standards of living for citizens.

The advisory council comprises experts and leaders drawn from diverse sectors like business, health and social protection, agriculture, governance and human rights, faith-based organisations, tourism, education, minorities, ICT, civic society, communication and media management.

The move all but confirmed that President Mnangagwa walks the talk, after he had said that he would come up with such a committee to help come up with ideas that will assist Government achieve its goals of turning around the country’s economy.

The President is also on record calling all patriotic Zimbabweans at home and abroad to join in and help revive the economy, and bringing in experts from different backgrounds to the Advisory Council is testimony and an encouragement that indeed, everyone has a role to play to make this country a better place for all.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said the council will act as the President’s “sounding board” on key economic reforms, issues and initiatives.

This, he said, was in line with the “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra and the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (STP).

“It will be recalled that Vision 2030 is predicated on attracting domestic and foreign direct investment and on transforming Zimbabwe into a business-friendly investment destination with a stable and supportive macro-economic environment.

His Excellency the President and his Government will need well-canvassed ideas, proposals and strategies to realise the vision.”

The PAC, which is voluntary and serves at the pleasure of the President, has 17 terms of reference. Dr Sibanda said from time-to-time, the advisory council should help with a comprehensive situational analysis on the state of the economy and investment climate in the country.

“(It is supposed) to proffer ideas and suggestions on key reforms and measures needed to improve the investment and business climate in the country for economic recovery and growth.

“It must contribute towards policies and measures, short medium and long term, for the growth of the economy.

“On the strength of the country’s resources, to suggest best strategies for leveraging them to best national advantage; to advise and develop strategies for making Zimbabwe a modern, industrialised and food-secure, higher middle income by 2030; to input into policies and strategies for inclusive and balanced growth in line with the policy on decentralisation and devolution and to advise on the integration of science, technology, research and innovation in the economy.”

Dr Sibanda said the PAC should have quarterly brainstorming or feedback meetings with the President and ad hoc meetings as and when necessary.