EDITORIAL COMMENT: Everyone has a role to play to stop coronavirus

Countries around the world are stepping up efforts to tackle coronavirus that originated in China’s Wuhan city. Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), has continued to spread around the world in recent weeks. The World Health Organisation (Who) has declared the disease a pandemic — a disease outbreak occurring over a wide geographic area and affecting an exceptionally high proportion of the population.

Media reports say there have been more than 120 000 confirmed cases of people sickened worldwide by Covid-19 and over 4 000 people have died from the disease — a death toll that has far surpassed that of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars) epidemic that occurred in 2002 and 2003. Officials everywhere have implemented measures to contain the virus, including travel restrictions and quarantines.

In addition, scientists around the globe are racing to develop a vaccine but have warned that one is unlikely to be available for mass distribution before 2021. Zimbabwe has joined the rest of the world in combating the spread of the disease with people coming into the country being screened at every port of entry.

While the Government is doing all it can to make sure that the disease does not spread into the country, it is also important for citizens to play their part. Last week, President Mnangagwa reiterated the call that everyone should play their part and ensure safety.

“I urge my fellow Zimbabweans to maintain excellent levels of personal hygiene. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap, cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough, and avoid unnecessary travel abroad. We must keep our nation, safe, secure and healthy.”

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo was quoted as saying contingent measures have already been put in place to curb the disease from finding its way into the country. Minister Moyo said in a ministerial statement to the Senate last Tuesday that consultations were underway to decide the fate of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) set for Bulawayo next month. In addition, he said, Government has also cancelled a high-level conference organised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) that was scheduled for Victoria Falls later this month. Last Tuesday, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) postponed the 57th Committee of Sadc Stock Exchange (CoSSE) meeting and Second Broker’s Networking Session that was scheduled for this week in Victoria Falls due to coronavirus fears.

“We have said that we are strengthening our border checks, that’s the most crucial thing. All border post and airport checks have to be thorough to check whoever is coming into the country, that’s the major issue. We’ve got the thermal detectors in place in terms of preparedness and at the same time we have made sure all our staff are also well protected, that’s also the most crucial part.

They are using protective equipment in checking out whoever is coming into the country and we have said whoever is seen to be having signs and symptoms they will be subjected to isolation,” he said.

Doctors say the most important route of transmission is likely close contact with sick patients who spread respiratory droplets when they cough or sneeze. The risk of spread from asymptomatic people, and from touching surfaces and objects contaminated with virus is much lower than droplets spread from sick patients.

Chinese health authorities are still trying to determine the origin of the virus, which they say likely came from a seafood market in Wuhan where wildlife was also traded illegally.

On February 7, Chinese researchers said the virus could have spread from an infected animal species to humans through illegally-trafficked pangolins, which are prized in Asia for food and medicine. Scientists have pointed to either bats or snakes as the source of the virus.