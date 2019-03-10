EDITORIAL COMMENT: Inter-ministerial taskforce shows resolve for action

REPORTS by Government that it has set up a special inter-ministerial taskforce to address issues arising from the findings of the Motlanthe Commission of Inquiry all but confirm that the Commission was not a mere farce or talk shop, as claimed by opposition politicians.

The Commission was set by President Mnangagwa to investigate the circumstances surrounding the August 1, 2018, post-election violence that resulted in the death of six people in Harare.

The findings of the Inquiry point to the need for Zimbabweans to bury their political differences and build the nation together, political observers said.

And the President said Government would act upon the report, and the announcement of the inter-ministerial taskforce is meant to walk the talk.

The taskforce, which is chaired by Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, is also expected to address issues arising from the reports made by observer missions during last year’s harmonised elections, underscoring President Mnangagwa’s commitment to accountability and openness in his administration.

This is consistent with Vision 2030 and the Transitional Stabilisation Programme that envisage acceleration of governance reforms transparency and accountability, equity and inclusivity, consistent with Zimbabwe’s commitments and obligations under Sadc, the African Union, and the United Nations.

Minister Ziyambi will be deputised by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Dr Sibusiso Moyo. Minister Ziyambi told journalists in Harare last week that Government acknowledged and appreciated all positive feedback and fair criticism noted by the election observer missions.

“Therefore, His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa has set up an inter-ministerial special taskforce. The taskforce will be guided by the following terms of reference: To accelerate implementation of political, electoral and legislative reforms aimed at deepening the country’s democratic processes as well as the ease of doing business and to address the issues arising from the reports by the 2018 harmonised election observer missions as well as the findings of the Motlanthe Commission of Inquiry into the 1 August 2018 post-election violence.”

Other members of the taskforce include Minister Monica Mutsvangwa (Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services), Professor Mthuli Ncube (Finance and Economic Development), Cain Mathema (Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage), Mangaliso Ndlovu (Industry and Commerce), Owen Ncube (Minister of State for Security in the President’s Office) and Mr Prince Machaya who is the Attorney General.

It was philosopher Israelmore Ayivor who said; “You can’t be living always in the promise of the clouds; it must rain now. Leave the talking and live by walking . . . It will yield an indelible impact!” And “living by walking” is exactly what President Mnangagwa’s Government is doing, something that should be celebrated.