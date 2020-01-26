EDITORIAL COMMENT: Leave children out of politics

Anything that revolves around children, the best interests of the child must always prevail. If seen that the best interests are being compromised or exposed to danger, then the law usually intervenes on their behalf.

Usually it is done through the Children’s Court or the High Court. The High Court is the upper guardian of all children in Zimbabwe.

You can sometimes find that the High Court can override the decisions of the parents in situations where it is shown that the parents are not acting properly on behalf of the children. The issue here is in a situation where there is a demonstration or a protest, why would one put minors on the frontline? What if there was a riotous incident, which involves teargas or high-powered water cannons?”

The above media statement was attributed to Harare lawyer Mr Terrence Hussein after a number children were paraded in the streets by Partson Dzamara and his opposition colleagues in a demonstration in Harare in 2016.

Fast forward, a Njube High School teacher in Bulawayo last week incited more than 150 pupils from the school to stage a demonstration allegedly against school fees increase and poor working conditions and salaries for teachers. They then marched to Entumbane Complex while waving placards. The science teacher was identified as Mr Brian Mutsiba, who has since received some backing from opposition political activists.

However, we find it strange that the teacher chose to use schoolchildren, minors for that matter, to participate in a demonstration full of political innuendos. In short, the teacher used the pupils to advance his political agenda and that of his handlers, it would appear.

When parents send their children to school they expect them to remain in class and learn or go out to the playing field for extra-curricular activities, and not to be driven into the streets to toyi-toyi. The children have to be taught the difference between what is right and wrong, and abandoning classes, pulling down the national flag and the portrait of the country’s President is just wrong. Schoolchildren must not be used for political gain by teachers, or anyone for that matter. We strongly condemn the actions of the said teacher.

Reports said the pupils left the school and marched to Siyephambili Drive before heading towards the city centre using Luveve Road. They made a U-turn near Entumbane Complex after their headmaster ordered them to do so. Sources said Mr Mutsiba removed President Mnangagwa’s portrait that was in the school’s staff room before giving it to the pupils.

Prior to taking to the streets, the pupils are said to have removed the country’s flag from the school and used it to wipe their shoes before waving it around during their 30 minute-demonstration. The national flag is of great significance to any country. In fact, the flag is a sacred item, and using it otherwise is totally mischievous and uncalled for.

Parents who spoke to our sister paper, The Chronicle, said they did not understand why their children were demonstrating. A vendor who sells her wares by the school gate, Mrs Catherine Moyo, said she observed the pupils’ uncharacteristic behaviour when they left the school.

“We just saw them coming out of the school at around 10am. This was an unlikely time. They were not making any noise, they seemed organised. But we are now told that they went as far as Entumbane Complex. What is worrying is that we are being told that they were influenced by a teacher. We are here trying to raise fees yet a teacher who is supposed to be teaching them was inciting them to protest. What if one of them was hit by a car during the process, who would have been answerable?” asked Mrs Moyo.