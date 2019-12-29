EDITORIAL COMMENT: Let’s pull together for a better future

THE curtain comes down on 2019 on Tuesday at mid-night and what a year it was.

The year 2019 began on the wrong note with the country witnessing one of the darkest political periods in living memory through some mischievous political drama choreographed by self-serving pseudo democrats who organised the ruinous mass stay away in January.

The stay away brought untold suffering to members of the public and the business community who helplessly witnessed their shops set on fire while goods were looted with reckless abandon. The affected business firms are still to recover from that insanity.

The violent demonstrations fronted by the opposition MDC-Alliance left a trail of destruction in major urban areas of the country as besides massive looting of shops there was also burning of cars, murder of law enforcement agents such as police officers as well as attacks of police stations, revered symbols of authority of any country.

Innocent going schoolchildren were not spared from the violent demonstrations as they were blocked from attending classes by the self-proclaimed democrats.

From the violent demonstrations, the nation was plagued by economic challenges brought by the austerity measures, a bitter economic pill prescribed to put back the fundamentals needed to revive the economy. The austerity measures have since served their purpose and we look forward to better economic fortunes in 2020.

Although the country is yet to recover from the economic challenges, we are optimistic that if we all put our heads under the same thinking cap, things will be different in the coming year. Encouraging signs are on the horizon and the year has ended on a sound note, what with the visits by high profile individuals in the country for the festive season.

The visit in the just ended week by Hollywood stars Michael Douglas, wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and children Dylan and Carys is a sign of confidence on Zimbabwe as a country. South African television presenter and socialite Maps Maponyane is also another celebrity that was in Victoria Falls recently.

Also, in the country is Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin and wife Barbara who arrived in Victoria Falls on Friday where he said he will be engaging local leadership on possible areas of co-operation in sport.

Such visits by high profile individuals and celebrities have a big bearing on the country in economic terms. They come against a background where Zimbabwe as a nation has been projected by some elements, including its political mischievous citizens, of being a pariah State. Some known locals claiming to represent the aspirations of the people have been on a campaign to discredit the country so that it becomes a black sheep in the community of nations.

However, visits by such high-profile individuals vindicates us as we have always said world citizens have nothing to fear in Zimbabwe as it is a free country whose hospitality is immeasurable. Zimbabwe offers freedom, hospitality, love, attractive scenery which is the envy of any nation.

Therefore those who believe that their lies will stick for ever should be ashamed and we will look at their ill-fated plans of destroying this rich nation with indignation and repugnance.