EDITORIAL COMMENT: Sadc stance on sanctions commendable

THERE is a general acknowledgement that economic sanctions lead to an increase in the poverty gap and the underprivileged sections of the population feel the most impact.

In a journal titled “Impact of Economic sanctions on poverty and economic growth”, Dylan O’Driscoll says sanctions tend to harm rural and non-industrialised areas more, as resources are refocused in power and production centres. He said the negative impact that sanctions have on economic growth affect women, minority communities and other marginalised groups to a greater extent. In short, sanctions have a significant negative impact on the living standards and humanitarian situation of the population in the sanctioned state.

What this therefore suggests is that nothing good comes out of sanctions.

It is behind that background that Sadc has come out in full force to support calls for the removal of the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by United States of America and its allies in 2002.

The sanctions saw the country fail to do business in some parts of the world, leading to reduction in production and loss of jobs to many people.

The sanctions have had far reaching consequences in the social and economic spheres of life. That is why they have to be removed as a matter of urgency.

Last week, Sadc executive secretary Dr Stergomena Tax met the United States Ambassador to Botswana and reiterated the regional bloc’s calls for the removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the country and its allies.

In a statement on its Twitter handle the regional body said Dr Tax also reiterated the need to further engage on reforms that will lead to Zimbabwe’s economic recovery.

“Sadc ES @DrTaxs met with the Ambassador of USA to Botswana, H.E. Craig Cloud where @DrTaxs reiterated Sadc’s call for the immediate removal of sanctions on #Zimbabwe & the need to further engage on reforms that will see a recovery of the country’s economy,” read the Tweet.

Dr Tax also Tweeted saying there was need to walk the talk in support of Zimbabwe’s ongoing political and economic reforms.

“Thank you YE Amb Cloud for visiting the Secretariat, & for the extensive discussions on the impact of sanctions on the economy of Zim and Zimbabweans and the need to walk the talk in supporting the ongoing political and economic reforms in Zimbabwe,” said Dr Tax.

In August last year, Sadc resolved to set aside October 25 as the solidarity day against illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and resolved to conduct various activities in their respective countries on the day to call for the immediate removal of the economic embargo.

The regional campaign widened beyond the regional bloc to the entire continent when the African Union (AU) voiced its objections to the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe calling for their immediate removal. Internationally, China, Cuba and the Non-Aligned Movement made strong calls for the removal of the sanctions.

Political analyst Mr Richard Mahomva said the stance by Dr Tax reflects Sadc’s commitment in the campaign against sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

“I think what arises is that Sadc is still resolute on the 25th of October movement and that what happened on the 25th of October was not political grandstanding but rather an ultimate post-colonial position which should be continued by African countries in defence of the interests of the nationalist movements that have been perennially affected by neo-colonial forces.

Therefore, the position by Dr Tax reflects Africa’s commitment to disentangle the relics of imperialism.”