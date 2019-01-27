EDITORIAL COMMENT: Take heed of ED’s call for peace

THE country witnessed one of its worst riots recently, organised and funded by opposition MDC Alliance and its partners, which left a trail of destruction and also led to loss of life.

A lot of shops were looted and destroyed, cars burnt and many people were harassed and beaten up by protesters, who were pursuing a political agenda spearheaded by the opposition political party and its allies and funders, who sought to effect an illegal regime change in the country.

We therefore urge fellow Zimbabweans to take heed of the clarion call for unity and peace by President Mnangagwa. The President added that acts of violence and misconduct by anyone will not be tolerated.

“One week ago, I announced measures to stabilise our nation’s crucial fuel supply. I was aware that these measures may not be popular, and this was not a decision we took lightly. But it was the right thing to do. What followed was regrettable and tragic. Everyone has the right to protest, but this was not a peaceful protest. Wanton violence and cynical destruction; looting police stations, stealing guns and uniforms; incitement and threats of violence. This is not the Zimbabwean way. Likewise, violence or misconduct by our security forces is unacceptable and a betrayal of the new Zimbabwe. Chaos and insubordination will not be tolerated. Misconduct will be investigated. If required, heads will roll.”

The President called for concerted efforts towards the revival of the country’s economy.

“I invite leaders of all political parties as well as religious and civil leaders to set aside our differences and come together. What unites us is stronger than what could ever divide us. Let’s begin a national dialogue. Let’s put the economy first. Let’s put the people first,” he said.

There are no benefits that come along with violence and destruction of property. A lot of money and resources would be needed to repair and replace what was destroyed, yet that money could have gone into improving service delivery and infrastructure. Instead of going forward as a city and country, we were taken backwards by the protests.

It also emerged that attempts to ascribe last week’s pre-planned violence instigated by the opposition MDC-Alliance and its civil society allies to the fuel situation in the country is a false link. The propaganda that the orgy of violence was linked to the increase in fuel prices has been dominant in the local private media and Western media outposts. But with evidence of criminal enterprise that characterised the demonstrations, the narrative is coming unstuck.

In a statement, Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana said the President was happy that Zimbabweans read through MDC-Alliance’s deception.

“His Excellency the President has expressed deep gratitude to the majority of peace-loving Zimbabweans who resisted the MDC-Alliance’s actions of coercion and wanton hooliganism, and who instead chose to follow the path of peace and lawfulness.

“He is particularly happy that Zimbabweans saw through the false link between the fuel situation in the country on one hand, and the pre-meditated demonstrations by the MDC and its affiliates on the other.

“His heart goes out to all those families who lost their loved ones as a result of these MDC-Alliance-inspired violent acts, and to all those businesses which suffered losses running into millions of dollars because of disruptions and damages from these acts of political vandalism,” said Mr Mangwana.

Peace and harmony is a basic prerequisite. Peace and harmony can bring a peaceful and stable order to society, and they are a necessary condition for the survival and development of mankind.

A world deprived of peace and harmony certainly will fall apart and return to the jungle era in which the strong prey on the weak. Peace and harmony is an essential benefit.

Peace and harmony are enjoyed and possessed jointly by mankind, which is a base for the full realisation of the creativity potential of individuals, the sustainable development of the economy and culture of nations, and a true security for the long lasting prosperity of mankind society. (Peace and Harmony as the Choice for Mankind2012).