Education Minister tours Bulawayo Schools.

Minister Tonderai Moyo assists pupils during a coding lesson during his visit at Charleston Trust Primary School

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Hon Torerai Moyo is today touring various schools in Bulawayo to assess developments and observe their state of schools and projects being implemented.

Cde Moyo has embarked on a countrywide tour of schools since the commencement of the first term.

Earlier in the morning he toured Charleston Primary School in Nkulumane suburb and is set to visit and tour St Columbus High School in Makokoba.

He is also set to meet with school heads of primary and secondary schools in the city later in the day.

Hon Moyo assumed duty as the new Minister of Primary and Secondary Education in September last year taking over form Dr Evelyn Ndlovu

