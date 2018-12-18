Edward the Seventh wins long Zimbabwe Challenge race

Mandla Moyo, Sports Reporter

EDWARD the Seventh is the winner of the 1450m long Zimbabwe Challenge race held at Borrowdale Race course on Sunday.

Jockey Mathew Thackeray and his running mate covered the set distance in 1 min 28.35 seconds to claim victory in the process deliver the top price to the Kirk Swanson Stable.

The winner displayed a powerful finishing style to cross the line two horse lengths clear off second placed runner Twilight Trip.

Then came Butchie Boy, Super Good and Kevin Barry respectively leaving the returning Road to Dubai who was followed closely by Kingston Passage to settle for the last two places amongst this field.

For being crowned winners of this feature race the winning connection pocketed $4 200, leaving the next two runners up to get $1 400, $875 and $525 for their efforts.

This equine bred in Zimbabwe by his owner Chris Peech at Rumbavu Stud is just four years old born out of Seventh Rock form Australia and Kitalpha a mare from the United States of America when on song really means business.

To date Edward the Seventh has put together an impressive record of five wins, has been placed four times from a total of 12 starts.

The race marks the end of the first half of the 2018/19 round up which began on 1 August 2018 and will end next year on 31 July.

For now the local horse racing industry will take a short Christmas break, then return in early January for the second and final half of the round up.

