WATCH: Egodini project phase 1A on course- Contractor

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Egodini bus terminus rehabilitation project has reportedly gathered pace with the contractor revealing that they have since started working on the taxi rank roadworks and informal traders’ final platforms.

This comes as the South African-based contractor- Terracotta Trading Private Limited- has set April for the handing over of phase 1A of the project to the local authority, which included the taxi rank and vending bays.

According to the new timelines, the taxi rank roads are set to be completed by 25 March, taxi rank islands; 8 April, taxi rank steelworks; 22 April and the informal traders’ stalls are expected to have been completed by 29 April.

In an interview with Sunday News on Thursday, one of the Terracotta directors, Mr Thulani Moyo revealed that all was on course for the completion of this phase of the project, with the commencement of construction works of the taxi rank, roads and informal trader platforms.

“What they are doing now is that we had said after finalising the installation of services the contractor would then close up those trenches. We would then do the levels and compaction after that we would then start construction putting in the base levels for the roads and the informal traders.

“It’s a good milestone that we have achieved and over the next two weeks there will be a lot of activities happening because after the base layers, the curbs will then be going in, the abstracts on the rank side will be going in and river sand and pavers on the islands on the taxi rank as well and the brick work of the informal trader stores will start on the informal trader section,” said Mr Moyo.

He revealed that after the underlying river sand, the pavers and grouting will then happen.

“There are more categories of activities with shorter timelines but more visual impact for the known construction person so it’s going to be very good to see the next two to three weeks the different work packages as they unravel and that will help people to understand what is actually happening,” said the Terracotta director.