Egypt, South Africa in line to host 2019

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Confederation of African Football has announced that Egypt as well as South Africa have sent in bids to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, which was taken away from Cameroon.

In a statement released yesterday, Caf said following their decision to strip off Cameroon of the 2019 Afcon hosting rights, they can now confirm Egypt and South Africa are now in the running to host the tournament.

“Following the statement issued on 6 December 2018 concerning the process to agree on a new host country of the Total Africa Cup of Nations 2019 (Afcon), the Confédération Africaine de Football (Caf) today confirms that: Formal applications have been received from the Egyptian and South African football associations to host the Afcon 2019,’’ read the Caf statement.

The continental football governing body said a global consulting company will look at the bids, with a Caf Extraordinary Executive Committee to meet in Dakar, Senegalon 9 January to agree on the new host nation.

“The international consulting firm Roland Berger will now review the bids and seek additional materials and conduct inspection visits where required. A Caf Extraordinary Executive Committee Meeting will take place in Dakar, Senegal on 9th January 2019 to agree on the new Afcon 2019 Host Nation. An announcement will be made by Caf after that meeting. Caf will make further statements when appropriate,’’ concluded the Caf statement.

Cameroon had their hosting rights for the 2019 Afcon taken away after Caf noted that a number of compliance conditions have not been met by the Western African nation.

— @Mdawini_29