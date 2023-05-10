Egyptian delegation expected in the country to sign MoU

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

Egyptian delegation is expected to jet in the country this Wednesday for a three day business visit which will see the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) and the Egypt Drugs Authority (EDA).

Spaeking during a post-Cabinet media briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Arab Republic of Egypt have formed a partnership aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation and maximizing shared benefits in the pharmaceuticals, biological products, and medical devices sectors.

“This partnership will be formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) and the Egypt Drugs Authority (EDA) that builds upon the strong historical and friendly relations between the two countries.

“This landmark event represents a significant step towards strengthening the regulatory frameworks of both Zimbabwe and Egypt in the pharmaceuticals sector. A delegation from Egypt Drug Authority will be the country from 10 to 12 May, 2023 for the MoU signing ceremony,” said Sen Mutsvangwa.

She said the delegation will pay a visit at the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe and IntraPharma Zimbabwe and also conduct meetings with various ministries including the Ministers of Finance and Economic Development, and the Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care.

“This partnership will not only enhance the safety and efficacy of medicines in both countries but also promote the development of the pharmaceutical industry and create opportunities for investment and trade,” said Sen Mutsvangwa.

