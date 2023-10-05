Eight buffaloes die after being trapped in mud

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

EIGHT buffaloes have died after they were trapped in the mud at Katombora rapids in Hwange National Park.

The eight were part of 12 buffaloes that are trapped with four confirmed alive. The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority is in the process of rescuing the remaining four.

ZIMPARKS Public Relations Manager Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the development saying their officials were in the process of rescuing the remaining four.

“12 buffaloes were trapped in the mud in Katombora, Hwange, Madhaka area. Eight are already dead and four are still alive. Zimparks is trying to get a tractor to rescue the remaining four

“Generally we are in the summer season and naturally water levels go down at the park hence there are muddy ponds where these animals are trapped in,” said Mr Farawo.

There are documented cases of rescues of animals trapped in mud ponds.

This happens most frequently to large animals such as elephants and buffaloes. Elephants and buffaloes frequently bathe in mud ponds in order to protect their skin from insects or the sun, or simply because it feels good. Sometimes, they become stuck in the mud. In these situations, they can drown or be slowly eaten alive by other animals.