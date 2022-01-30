Eight Days in July: Inside the Zuma unrest that set South Africa alight

Brian Maregedze, Book Review

The unrest which swept across some parts of South Africa in July 2021 could have been avoided as accounted by the trio of Hunter, Singh and Wicks who are contributors to News24 respectively.

Using intelligence reports, the three writers argue that there is evidence that threats of a civil war and unrest were circulating in the public domain prior to the July events.

The arrest of former President Jacob Zuma came at a time when President Cyril Ramaphosa had dismissed some securocrats, arguably torching the flames of the unrest.

The unrest which ravaged South Africa in July 2021 were historic in that what started as #ZumaUnrest turned into #UnrestSA.

The imprisonment of a former president whose middle name Gedleyihlekisa which in isiZulu suggests “one who smiles while causing you harm” left his sympathisers angry when he was sentenced to prison.

However, to Cde Zuma’s critics, his arrest was symbolic and reaffirmed that South Africa is indeed a constitutional democracy. Following Cde Zuma’s arrest, coordinated efforts were made to fuel unrest deploying of social media particularly WhatsApp groups: eThekwini Shutdown, INK Shutdown and Free Zuma Information. (p.55).

The unrest is interpreted along factionalism within the ruling party, African National Congress (ANC). More commendable is arguably police restraint in the face of protesters. Perhaps, lessons from Marikana were worth taking from the South African police.

The framing of state apparatus on the events which unfolded in July 2021 points to a failed insurrection having been critically engaged by the three authors offering various narratives.

The ANC in Kwazulu-Natal argued that President Ramamphosa’s statement on the unrest was an exaggeration. The question which however, remains unanswered is that of how the unrest was allowed to happen.

While the book accounts for the July 2021 unrest in its immediacy, the broader struggles bedevilling South Africa were not well represented.

Although it’s a truism that Cde Zuma’s arrest was a catalyst to the unrest, the way events unfolded manifested the already existing struggles faced by the ordinary folk. Scantily, the authors arguably acknowledge youth bulge, youth unemployment in South Africa as long-standing in need of urgent attention from governing authorities.

The United Nations Human Development Report of 2020 reports that 55,5% of South Africans (approximately 30,3 million) are living below the poverty line.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 job losses became the order of the day affecting the already struggling masses.

The Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) of 2021 puts unemployment in South Africa at 32,5%, and even higher at 46,3% among young people (15 to 34 years of age), while the graduate unemployment rate for those between 15 to 24 years of age stands at 40,3%. In the first quarter of 2021, total employment in the formal non-agriculture sector was reduced by 5,4% compared to March 2020 levels, equating to 552 000 job losses.

The darker side of the 1994 promised egalitarianism now manifests its ugly face in the form of “looting,” “violence” and race wars.

The book is relevant to researchers interested in peace/conflict studies, historians, policy makers, as well as journalists.

Research ethics in journalism under protests, unrests are well accounted for by the three well-experienced South African journalists. Various narratives from below and from the centre were also accounted for with objectivity.

Eight Days in July: Inside the Zuma unrest that set South Africa alight. Book by Qaanitah Hunter, Kaveel Singh and Jeff Wicks

