Eight people injured in ZUPCO bus accident

Sharon Chimenya, Sunday News Reporter

AT least eight people were injured when a ZUPCO bus they were travelling in along the Harare-Masvingo Highway swerved off the road and overturned at the Mushagashe tollgate.

Masvingo police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the accident that occurred on Monday and said that the ZUPCO bus that was being driven by Patrick Rukovo (37) had 23 passengers on board and was bound for Harare.

“At around 7 am at the 257-kilometre peg, Rukovo, while approaching the Mushagashe tollgate intended to brake in preparation of a stop when an unidentified vehicle which was intending to overtake appeared in front of him. The driver tried to avoid a collision when he lost control of his bus which then swerved to the left. He hit water drainage and the bus overturned.

“Eight people were injured and are admitted at Masvingo Provincial Hospital. They are in a stable condition and one of them has since been discharged,” he said.

Insp Dhewa urged motorist to drive cautiously and avoid speeding.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two people died on the spot when a Toyota Fun Cargo they were travelling in veered off the road and hit a tree.

The accident occurred around 3pm on Sunday along the Ngundu-Tanganda road when the driver Bruce Muhambe (42) who had six people from the same family on board lost control of his vehicle.

“Muhambe was travelling along the Masvingo-Beitbridge road when the family at Ngundu decided to visit the Tugwi Mukosi dam. Upon reaching the nine-kilometre peg Muhambe discovered he was driving on the wrong side of the road and in trying to revert to the right lane, he lost control of the vehicle.

“The vehicle veered off the road to the left and hit a tree which was some four metres away. Five passengers were injured while the driver and one other passenger died on the spot.”

The police spokesperson encouraged motorist not to drive when the felt tired.