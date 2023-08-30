Eight players suspended for Week 21 fixtures

Online Reporter

HIGHLANDERS FC have been dealt a heavy blow ahead of their Bulawayo Derby clash with Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday following the suspension of midfielder Mackinnon Mushore.

He is among seven other players named by PSL today as being in the list of those who have accumulated three yellow cards.

Any player who picks up his third yellow card misses the next game according to Premier Soccer League rules.

The other suspended players are Tashinga Pfende and Nqobile Ndlovu (Greenfuel), Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds), Gareth Madhake (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Albert Tanatswa (Simba Bhora) and Malvin Mukiwa (ZPC Kariba).

Pfende and Ndlovu are a huge setback for Greenfuel.

“Please note the player(s), listed here under, have accumulated a batch of three (3) yellow cards and will be suspended for one match respectively,” read a statement from the PSL yesterday.

Added PSL: “Where a match has been postponed, the player shall be suspended during the next match.”

Going into the Week 21 fixtures programme, Highlanders lead the log with 41 points, two ahead of second placed Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Week 21 Fixtures

Saturday

Bulawayo Chiefs v FC Platinum (Luveve), Sheasham v Hwange (Bata), Simba Bhora v Yadah Stars (Baobab), Cranborne Bullets v Dynamos (Nyamhunga), Herentals v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Mandava), Manica Diamonds Green Fuel (Gibbo)

Sunday

Highlanders v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields Stadium), Triangle United v ZPC Kariba (Gibbo), CAPS United Black Rhinos (Bata) [email protected]