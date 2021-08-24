Ekusileni in full swing

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE recently opened Ekusileni Hospital, has to date recorded 35 Covid-19 recoveries and just one death, with authorities saying they are working at ensuring that they increase their bed capacity so as to contribute more towards Bulawayo’s fight against the pandemic.

The hospital admitted its first two patients on 26 July after the government had designated it as a National Covid-19 isolation centre.

Speaking on the sidelines of donations that were made to the hospital by various organisations on Tuesday, the institution’s acting chief executive officer, Dr Absalom Dube said they were happy thus far with their operations.

“Since we admitted our first patient on 26 July, we have been very successful. To date we have saved a cumulative total of 35 patients who could have died possibly at home without the assistance of the oxygen therapy that we offered them.

“Our opening has actually eased pressure to the other institutions in the city, at one point we had actually admitted just above our bed carrying capacity of 15, which strained our staff but we managed. We only had one loss of life which was because the patient presented advanced symptoms of Covid-19. All in all we are happy with our performance thus far,” said Dr Dube.

Meanwhile, the hospital received an assortment of donations from various companies and individuals to aid them in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among those who donated were Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube, Ambassador Zenzo Nsimbi, Fortwell Wholesalers, Belmont Meats. United Refineries Limited, National Foods, STM pharmaceuticals, Innscor, Willsgrove, Tees Pharmacy and Latter Day Saints.

In acknowledging the donations, Bulawayo metropolitan province Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Judith Ncube said it was pleasing that people in the city were taking it upon themselves to uplift such institutions as Ekusileni.

She commended the IAm4Byo fighting Covid-19 initiative that had spearheaded the reopening of Ekusileni saying such a gesture showed that for development to take place the public should take lead.

“I am grateful for the support that has been given to this hospital since early last year when Cabinet agreed that Ekusileni Hospital operates as a Covid-19 isolation and treatment centre.

“The operationalisation of the hospital shows our government’s commitment to safeguarding the health of the citizenry noty just for Covid-19 but also against possible future epidemics. This also demonstrates the Second Republic’s determination to fight the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Cde Ncube.