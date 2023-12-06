Electrical fault leaves Bulawayo dry

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

AN electrical technical fault that occurred on the power lines feeding Inyankuni has left the entire city dry, with the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) saying they have been forced to cut off supplies till maintenance works are completed.

In a statement, the city’s town clerk, Mr Christopher Dube revealed that the technical fault occurred last Monday.

“Accordingly, this will result in City areas experiencing longer shedding hours caused by reduced treatment and water production. To protect the reservoirs from collapsing due to lack of treatment and production, the City of Bulawayo will temporarily suspend the Daily Restoration Strategy and cut off supply to all City areas until the said maintenance works are completed and treatment resumes.

“Water supply will resume as soon as the electrical fault at ZESA has been rectified and the reservoir levels have stabilised The City of Bulawayo wishes to apologise to its valued consumers for the inconvenience likely to be used and cordially requests residents to bear with us as the works are being undertaken,” said Mr Dube.