Eleven chiefs set to be installed

07 Mar, 2023 - 17:03 0 Views
0 Comments
The Sunday News

Rutendo Nyeve, Online Reporter

ELEVEN chiefs are set to be installed in Masvingo, Matabeleland South and North Provinces within the coming two months.

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works announced the dates in a memorandum which has already seen four other chiefs installed in February and first week of March week.

According to the memorandum, three chiefs were appointed on December 28 2022.

“Three chiefs were appointed on 28 December 2022. Chief Gudo of Masvingo Province will be installed this Thursday while Chief Sikangele and Chief Sinamagonde will be installed on 15 and 16 March respectively.

“Chief Mukanganwi who was appointed on 6 December 2022 will be installed on 22 March while Chief Budzi will be appointed on the following day,” reads the memorandum.

On 29 and 30 March, the Minister of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo will head to Tsholotsho in Matabeleland North where Chief Mahlathini and Chief Goledema will be installed respectively.

Four chiefs are set to be installed in April with Chief Munyika and Chief Mugabe installation dates set for 5 and 6 April respectively. Chief Murove will be installed on 13 April, while yet to be appointed Chief Maduna is expected to be installed on 15 April.

@nyeve14

