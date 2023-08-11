Elvis Moyo boast for DeMbare

Fungai Muderere

FORMER Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions Dynamos FC will welcome the services of combative Elvis Moyo when they meet Simba Bhora in a Chibuku Super Cup first round tie that will be played at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

Moyo did not play last weekend when they were held to a nil all draw by Hwange in a Week 18 league match due to suspension.

Moyo was given a red card two weeks ago when they hammered Yadah FC 5-1.

DeMbare are now under the guidance of Genesis Mangombe who is charge on an interim basis.

“We are happy that Elvis bounces back for this cup match. It’s always good to have a wider pool and we hope to get a positive result,” said Mangombe.

This will be Mangombe’s first game in charge at DeMbare who parted ways Hebert “Jompano” Maruwa early this week.

The other cup matches set for tomorrow will see Chicken Inn take on Greenfuel at Luveve Stadium.

FC Platinum will meet Yadah at Mandava Stadium.

Chipangano will travel to Gweru for their game against CAPS United that will be played at Bata Stadium.