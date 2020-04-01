EMA takes National Clean-Up Day to homes  

Dumisani Nsingo, Senior Reporter

THE Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has called on the public to dedicated this month’s National Clean- Up Day to clean areas within the Confines of their homes so as to guard against the possibility of spreading the coronavirus (COVID 19).

In a statement EMA said people should honour this month’s National Clean-Up Day on Friday by cleaning areas within their homes’ environs in the wake of the national lockdown.

President Mnangagwa declared a 21 days national lockdown as part of the efforts by Government to monitor and contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID 19).

“The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) wishes to remind the public that 3 April 2020, is the first Friday of the month National Clean-Up Day.

During this lockdown period let’s take time to clean within our households especially our back yards, as from 0800 to 1000 hours. Sorting of waste at households level should remain a priority so as to reduce residual waste accumulating in the environment,” read part of the statement.

EMA further said there was a need for people to keep their surrounding environment clean so as to guard against contracting or spreading diseases.

“A clean environment remains critical especially in the fight against diseases hence the call for all of us to ensure that our surroundings remain clean. Stay safe at home and be safe from COVID 19 in a clean environment. A clean environment is our responsibility,” read the statement.

President Mnangagwa declared and set aside every first Friday of each month as a National Clean-Up Day, a move aimed at solving the waste management challenge in the country.