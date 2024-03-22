Emakandeni man arrested for copper cable theft

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested Jonathan Mapfumo (51), of Emakhandeni for theft of copper cables after he was found in possession of 38.5kg of cables valued at US$770.

Bulawayo Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrest saying on 20 March 2024, detectives from CID Homicide, Bulawayo received information that the accused person deals in copper without a copper dealing license.

“On the following day, at around 4am, the detectives raided the accused’s place of residence but same was not located. A few moments later the accused person arrived driving a silver Toyota Regius. Thorough searches were done at his house but nothing was found.

“The vehicle and the accused were taken to the police station where the vehicle was thoroughly searched leading to the recovery of a black crane scale which was under the drivers’ seat and a white sack containing assorted copper cables was also recovered under the back seat,” said Insp Ncube in a statement.

The accused person failed to produce any permit which allows him to deal or possess the copper leading to his arrest.

“The recovered copper cables were weighed using the recovered scale and they weighed 38, 5 kilograms with a value of US$770. Upon being interviewed, the accused stated that he acquired the copper cables from some people whom he could not identify. He further pointed out that the copper cables were destined for South Africa,” said Insp Ncube.

Insp Ncube gave a stern warning to would be offenders.

“Those people who vandalise ZEDTC cables, those who think of doing so and those who are buyers should seriously consider trying other legal business avenues as the long arm of the law is now hovering over their heads. Police would like also to appreciate the community for working hand in glove with them,” he added.

