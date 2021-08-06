Emakhandeni lad arrives in USA to take up tennis scholarship

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZAMANI Moyo, the Emakhandeni youngster who recently secured a tennis scholarship to Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois, United States of America has arrived at his new home.

Moyo left Zimbabwe on Wednesday via Ethiopia and arrived in the USA on Thursday.

Eric Sturgis, the Lewis and Clark Community College tennis coach who recruited the Emakhandeni lad said he was delighted that Moyo had arrived in the USA.

“I am so thrilled that Zamani arrived safely. It has been less than a day so I think its good so far, he has not trained yet,’’ Sturgis said.

Qoki Zindlovukazi, a diaspora based community group donated US$300 towards part of the air-ticket costs. His local coach, Witness Jiyane had pledged to contribute for the purchase of the youngster’s ticket but Qoki Zindlovukazi decided that the Emakhandeni Tennis Club chairman had already done a lot for the boy by coaching him for free and finding sponsors for him so they chipped in to assist making the youngster’s dream come true.

The 18-year-old Moyo is taking up a two-year associate degree in sciences and also pursue his tennis career. His scholarship is worth US$11 500 a year.

