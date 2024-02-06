Emakhandeni man kills pregnant girlfriend

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

A 26-year old man from Emakhandeni suburb has been arrested for allegedly killing his five months’ pregnant girlfriend who he accused of being impregnated by another man.

Obvious Velani Sibanda allegdly killed Nothabo Ncube on Monday evening after asking her about a contact number which frequently called her.

Bulawayo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrest and said the two were workmates.

“Police arrested Obvious Velani Sibanda, a male adult aged 26 years of Emakhandeni, Bulawayo in connection with a case of murder. The accused person and the now deceased who was five months pregnant were in a love relationship and were employed at the same company.

On 5 February 2024 at around 5pm, the accused person and the now deceased Nothabo Ncube, a female adult aged 26 years of Cowdray Park, Bulawayo knocked off duty and went to the accused person’s place of residence. Upon arrival at around 6 pm, the accused person allegedly asked the now deceased about the contact number of a frequent caller in her cell phone called Gift,” said Ins Ncube.

He said Sibanda claims that the now deceased told him that Gift was her boyfriend and was responsible for the pregnancy. He further alleged that this did not go well him and he took a metal bar which was behind the door, struck the now deceased once on the head and she fell down and became unconscious.

“The accused person continued striking her several times using that same rod and Nothabo Ncube died on the spot. Upon realizing that Nothabo Ncube was no longer showing any signs of life, the accused person called his parents and advised them about what had transpired. On the same day at around 2030 hours, the accused person proceeded to the police and handed himself over. The body of the now deceased was conveyed to United Bulawayo Hospitals [UBH] where it was certified dead placed in the mortuary for post-mortem,” said Insp Ncube.

Inspector Ncube urged members of the public to solve their problems amicably than to use violence as this results in unnecessary loss of lives saying such a young life has been lost at an incident which could have been avoided if both parties had sought assistance in solving their issue.

“As a way of curbing gender based violence we encourage members of the public to use dialogue than violence and seek advice from third parties such as Emthonjeni Women Forum, Musasa, Contact and church members or trusted elderly persons as well as the police,” said Insp Ncube

