EMBARRASSING: Zimbabwe finish as worst team at Cosafa Cup

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE were confirmed as the worst team at this year’s Cosafa Cup when the group matches ended in Gqeberha, South Africa on Wednesday.

The Warriors ended bottom of group B with just two points and a goal difference of minus three. Zimbabwe drew two matches and lost the same number as they ended the tournament winless. Malawi were the other team that finished without a win as they ended with two draws just like Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe drew with Mozambique and Malawi before they lost back to back fixtures against Namibia as well as West African guest nation Senegal.

The woeful display by the Warriors in this year’s Cosafa Cup has angered Zimbabweans who have called for the Zimbabwe Football Association to sack coach Zdravko Logarusic. Since he was appointed as Zimbabwe coach in January last year, Logarusic has presided over 12 matches. His record is terrible with just one win, seven losses and four draws, which has left many wondering why Zifa have not yet sacked him.

Logarusic’s only win came against Botswana when the Warriors defeated the Zebras 1-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier played in Francistown, a win which saw Zimbabwe qualify for Afcon.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are expected in the country on Thursday evening.

