EMBARRASSING: Zimbabwe finish as worst team at Cosafa Cup

15 Jul, 2021 - 13:07 0 Views
0 Comments
EMBARRASSING: Zimbabwe finish as worst team at Cosafa Cup

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE were confirmed as the worst team at this year’s Cosafa Cup when the group matches ended in Gqeberha, South Africa on Wednesday.

The Warriors ended bottom of group B with just two points and a goal difference of minus three. Zimbabwe drew two matches and lost the same number as they ended the tournament winless. Malawi were the other team that finished without a win as they ended with two draws just like Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe drew with Mozambique and Malawi before they lost back to back fixtures against Namibia as well as West African guest nation Senegal.

The woeful display by the Warriors in this year’s Cosafa Cup has angered Zimbabweans who have called for the Zimbabwe Football Association to sack coach Zdravko Logarusic. Since he was appointed as Zimbabwe coach in January last year, Logarusic has presided over 12 matches. His record is terrible with just one win, seven losses and four draws, which has left many wondering why Zifa have not yet sacked him.

Logarusic’s only win came against Botswana when the Warriors defeated the Zebras 1-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier played in Francistown, a win which saw Zimbabwe qualify for Afcon.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are expected in the country on Thursday evening.

@Mdawini_29

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting