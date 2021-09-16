Emganwini water still in the red

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

OVER three month after residents from Bulawayo’s Emganwini suburb reported getting dirty and smelly water coming from taps the local authority is still struggling to resolve the issue.

In May residents in the suburb reportedly raised a red flag over their water, alleging that their water was contaminated hence fears that they could be exposed to a diarrhoea outbreak.

According to a Bulawayo City Council report, the local authority had temporarily addressed the problem through the flushing of the system but the water had reverted to giving unsatisfactory results.

“The Emganwini area was monitored from May 2021 when complaints of poor water quality were first reported. The results generally continued to be unsatisfactory. Flushing of the line temporarily solved the problem, only to revert back to the unsatisfactory results,” reads the report.

In May the high-density suburb recorded a diarrhoea outbreak which affected 51 households.

In June last year, there was a diarrhoea outbreak in Luveve suburb, which killed 13 people and infected nearly 2 000.

