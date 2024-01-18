Empowering communities: Bulawayo workshop to teach mango processing and entrepreneurship

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

LUPANE Veggie Guys, a local company based in Matabeleland North is set to hold a workshop on mango processing in Bulawayo on Saturday that is expected to equip attendees with knowledge on how they can process mangoes so that they are not lost to seasonal harvests.

The company has made a number of indigenous juice flavours such as umnyi, umviyo, ginger, umkhemeswane, and baobab juices that are competing with well-known exotic flavours on the market.

It has also produced a one-of-a-kind chilli sauce, as it continues to strategically diversify in line with the rural industrialisation drive.

In a statement, Lupane Veggie Guys said there was money in mango processing and called on people to attend the workshop to acquire more knowledge.

“Finally its mango season in my country and probably over 50 percent of the mangoes that will be harvested will be lost in the value chain through post-harvest losses. We have decided to teach our local food enthusiasts that also include the Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association how they can process mangoes into value-added products.

“We will use basic processing machinery for this initiative and help develop food entrepreneurs within our communities. Catch us this weekend as we prepare numerous products from mangoes such as juice and concentrate, jam, salsa, chutney, ice cream, sorbet and dried mangoes. We are redefining the food systems in the City of Bulawayo,” said the company.

Last year, Lupane Veggie Guys showcased for the first time at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in April and its new juices attracted so much attention that may come with local and foreign investment.