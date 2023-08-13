Empowering the Future: Entrepreneurial Education

Jobert Ngwenya

In the dynamic landscape of the 21st century, traditional paradigms of education are evolving rapidly to meet the demands of an increasingly volatile, interconnected and innovation-driven world. As the global economy becomes more complex, the need for a holistic and forward-thinking approach to education becomes paramount.

This is where entrepreneurship education steps in – a transformative tool that equips learners with the skills and mindset necessary to navigate an ever-changing world and contribute meaningfully to the economy and society.

This article delves into the significance of and possible operationalisation of entrepreneurial education, a concept that has been scratched on in our curriculum in the past years but remains elusive in implementation. As a point of departure, it is important to state that entrepreneurship education is not meant to produce entrepreneurs out of learners.

Entrepreneurship education is all about developing an entrepreneurial mindset that is very important in the versatile 21st century.

Entrepreneurship education is not merely about grooming the next generation of business magnates; it is a multifaceted approach that cultivates creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and adaptability. It encourages learners to embrace innovation, take calculated risks, and seize opportunities.

This pedagogical approach transcends the traditional boundaries of subjects, fostering an interdisciplinary mindset that empowers learners to see connections between various fields and identify novel solutions to societal challenges. This makes it very important for would be business people, artists, professionals and civic leaders.

Moreover, entrepreneurship education builds resilience and adaptability, teaching learners to embrace failure as a stepping stone to success and inspiring them to face challenges with determination.

By nurturing leadership qualities and teamwork, this educational approach equips learners with the tools to collaborate effectively and positively influence their communities.

Additionally, entrepreneurship education bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application, preparing learners for the complexities of the 21st century economy and encouraging them to explore their passions while driving meaningful social and economic impact. Entrepreneurship education also lays a solid foundation for personal growth, promotes entrepreneurial spirit, and empowers young people to envision a brighter future for themselves and society.

The 21st century economy is characterised by rapid technological advancements, the rise of startups, and the gig economy. In this landscape, the ability to navigate ambiguity and uncertainty is indispensable. Entrepreneurship education instils resilience and an iterative mindset, enabling learners to embrace failures as stepping stones to success (It is always better to experience failure at a younger age).

Moreover, the digital age demands a workforce adept in using technology to solve complex problems.

Entrepreneurship education provides the technological fluency required to thrive in this digital milieu. Whether one hopes to take up a civil job, a career in the uniformed forces, the skills they get from entrepreneurship education are important in both their professional and personal lives.

One of the most striking outcomes of entrepreneurship education is the diverse skill set it imparts. Learners not only learn about business concepts but also develop skills such as effective communication, negotiation, financial literacy, and project management. These skills are not confined to the realm of entrepreneurship; they are essential life skills that prepare learners to excel in any career path they choose. These skills are important to everyone whether they are going to be a teacher, doctor, lawyer, nurse, politician, builder, driver or engineer.

Allowing learners to acquire these skills at a tender age is important, as, besides the skills, learners are able to determine their personal strengths and navigate their careers from a position of experience.

In order to achieve the goals of entrepreneurship education, traditional teaching and learning processes should be transformed. Entrepreneurship education shifts the focus from rote memorisation to experiential learning, where learners actively engage in problem-solving and real-world application of knowledge.

The focus shifts from the teacher to the learner hence more engagement and participation. This active participation nurtures a deep understanding of concepts and encourages learners to think critically.

Moreover, educators themselves undergo a transformation, evolving from being mere disseminators of information to facilitators of inquiry and creativity.

Effectively integrating entrepreneurship education into the Zimbabwe national curriculum requires a multifaceted approach as the current scope does not capture the essence of it. Firstly, teacher training is paramount and this cannot be overemphasised.

Educators should undergo professional development programs that equip them with the knowledge and pedagogical tools to impart entrepreneurial skills across the board. Collaborations between educational institutions and industry players can facilitate the infusion of real-world insights into the curriculum.

The real world experience should be the main core on which entrepreneurship education is built on. Additionally, interactive platforms and mentoring programs that connect learners with entrepreneurs can provide invaluable experiential learning.

Education therefore becomes a societal responsibility. Entrepreneurship education should transcend disciplinary silos. It can be infused into various subjects (learning areas), allowing learners to apply entrepreneurial principles across domains.

For instance, natural science classes can delve into the innovation behind groundbreaking discoveries, while social science classes can explore communication and human resource components of school-based enterprises (albeit not forgetting that entrepreneurial ideas know no academic disciplines).

Coming from the social sciences side, I was disallowed to take part in the entrepreneurial club at my high school. I however, made my way in, via the backdoor and was later voted the Most Enterprising Student of the Year, and separately awarded the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award by Barclays Bank Zimbabwe under the auspices of Junior Achievement Zimbabwe. From my entrepreneurship education teaching experience, I can confirm that the interdisciplinary approach nurtures a holistic understanding of entrepreneurship’s diverse facets.

A STE2AM approach (Science, Technology, Engineering, Entrepreneurship, Arts and Maths) can be adopted following a project-based learning, infusing continuous assessment work for the learners. Project-based learning is an effective strategy to cultivate entrepreneurial skills.

Learners can work on real or simulated projects that require critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving, resource management, and collaboration. Of course I stand with real projects having 10 years of experience implementing both social and wholly profit oriented school based enterprises.

These projects mirror the intricacies of entrepreneurship, providing a safe space for learners to experiment and innovate. With a supportive human and material infrastructure within and outside the school system, school based enterprises provide a strong basis for imparting entrepreneurial skills among learners. Creating platforms for experiential entrepreneurship learning is pivotal.

Establishing entrepreneurship clubs, start-up incubators within schools or extracurricular programs can provide a platform for learners to explore business concepts, engage in hands-on enterprises, and interact with local entrepreneurs. Collaborations with industry experts can bring practical insights into the classroom, bridging the gap between theory and practice. These platforms offer insights into product development, marketing, financial planning, and the art of pitching ideas – all vital components of entrepreneurship.

Additionally, partnerships with local businesses can offer internships, mentorship, and real-world exposure, enhancing learners’ understanding of entrepreneurship. Incorporating technology, such as virtual business simulations, can provide a risk-free environment for learners to experiment with business strategies.

*Jobert Ngwenya is an award winning educator, Fulbright TEA Fellow, National Geographic Education Grantee, Citizenship Diplomacy Action Fund grantee, author, and academic audio content creator. He holds a Master of Arts in Development Studies (MSU) Bachelor of Arts (UZ) and Post Graduate Diploma in Education (ZOU). He can be contacted by email on [email protected]