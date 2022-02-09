End of an era as FC Platinum calls time on older players

Simba Jemwa, Sports Correspondent

THREE-time Castle Premiership league title winners, FC Platinum are at a crossroads!

They have offloaded many of their senior players, electing to leave a team with an average age of 25 and very little experience. For most of the club’s 25 premiership history, they have been accused, often rightly so, of using the cheque book to win league titles.

Rivals have quietly complained about the annual raids on their dressing rooms that made FC Platinum generally unbeatable on the local scene. Throw in a wily, but sometimes misunderstood coach, Norman Mapeza and you have a recipe for unquieted joy when news of the club’s rebuilding hit the news.

Pure Platinum Play changed local football and whether they bought championships or not is neither here nor there, but with the departure of senior players like Kelvin Madzongwe, the earlier departure of the Moyo twins, Elvis and Kelvin, Rahman Kutsanzira and company, they leave their young successors with the hardest of acts to follow. And perhaps even a hint of ‘vincibility’ about them!

Like the end of the world, for those who follow Zimbabwean football closely, the departure of these senior players was always one of those things it’s probably best to imagine never actually happening at all.

But then a slight loss of scale is entirely par for the course when contemplating the club’s outsized footballing presence. So, news that the players had left the club was both a surprise and a mystery to many: why was FC Platinum offloading its best players? Were the players leaving of their volition and if so, was the country’s best team imploding?

The next few games will naturally be fraught with questions surrounding the younger players’ ascension, and of related disintegrations, the secondary aftershocks of the player’s departure.

At the same time, if ever there was a club’s history that demanded a moment to stand and reflect then this is surely it. Even now at the point of post-departure there is an urge to hold the players up to the light of history in search of a sense of scale, if only to determine a little more clearly exactly what it is the club is saying goodbye to.

And above all to take a stab at assessing whether FC Platinum really is, as has already been widely claimed, one the greatest and most successful Zimbabwean football clubs of all time.

It must be said at the start that this is not so much a difficult question as an impossible one. FC Platinum’s history is essentially sui generis (a Latin expression that translates to “of its own kind.”), an unrepeatable footballing experience that represents a lone thread running right through local football’s own brilliantly disorienting wonder years.

This is a sport that has been violently re-fashioned in the last 30 odd years, a clanking post-independence industry regurgitated as a relentlessly veneered global entertainment product. FC Platinum alone have been there through the last decade, not so much unchanging as endlessly adaptive: at times the hotdog seller in the foreground of history, unblinking witness to profound and irreversible change; more often than not right there in the front of things with his hands plunged right in up to the elbows.

Their own footballing history is an almost complete compendium of the changes that have forged the modern game. FC Platinum started playing professionally when there was an obvious gap for a super club to be birthed. They arrived on the scene and began to tear down the institutional neglect that seemed set on strangling the sport’s familial core. They curated Zimbabwean football’s fiscally-driven transformation, not just winning the Premier League, but breathing – via his vibrant recruitment policy – a life-giving brio into this new venture, providing the commercial revolution with a legitimising draft of new stories, new myths, and new stars.

And they remained in the vanguard through the full range of rapid-fire cultural changes: foreign players and coaches, the shift towards Africa, privatisation of the club from the mother company, Mimosa Mine, brand building. They have faced them all down, absorbed and adapted and tossed aside as required.

And as of today, the club maybe history too: but then we already knew that evolution and rebuilding would eventually come, to a degree that arguing about whether FC Platinum is the greatest is bit like arguing about whether the Zimbabwe is the greatest African country ever, whether milk is the best universally available white dairy drink, or if your left leg really is your greatest left leg.

FC Platinum are basically what we’ve got. They are not so much a legacy to be debated on its merits, but an effort to be enjoyed as a piece of shared living history. So put away the yardstick. We’re not really going to argue about this, are we? Only time will tell! @RealSimbaJemwa