England based players called up for Zimbabwe’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier fixtures against Ghana

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ENGLAND based players are expected to be available for Zimbabwe’s two back to back 2022 Fifa World Cup fixtures against Ghana next month.

Besides the UK based players, there is a call up for Bruce Kangwa, who is one of the three Tanzania domiciled players, with the other being his Azam teammate, Never Tigere and Perfect Chikwende of Simba Sports Club. Knox Mutziwa, who missed the matches against South Africa and Ethiopia after testing positive for Covid-19 is also in the squad.

Ghana, unlike Zimbabwe is not on the UK’s red list, which means the players are definitely available for the match in the West African country while it remains to be seen if they will play in fixture scheduled for Harare.

The Warriors technical team, headed by Norman Mapeza, has named a 24-member squad for the matches against the Black Stars. Zimbabwe take on Ghana away on 9 October before the two teams collide at the National Sports Stadium three days later.

In announcing the squad, the Zimbabwe Football Association said England clubs had undertaken to make the players available for the two matches. Early this month, Zimbabwe faced South Africa and Ethiopia without the likes of Marvelous Nakamba, Tendayi Darikwa, Jordan Zemura because their clubs refused to make them available since Zimbabwe and Ethiopia are on UK’s red list of countries in terms of Covid-19 travel guidelines.

Had the players travelled to Zimbabwe and Ethiopia, they would have been required to go into quarantine on their return to the UK.

United States of America based defender, Teenage Hadebe also missed the two matches for the same reasons as the UK based players.

Ghana is not on UK’s red list but Zimbabwe is, with Zifa indicating that they were still negotiating to have the players available for the match in Harare.

“England-based clubs have pledged to release requested players for the away tie in Ghana because the venue is not on England’s COVID-19 red list like Zimbabwe. Negotiations are still ongoing to also get the players to be available for the home match in Harare,’’ said Zifa.

Other notable inclusions in the squad are the FC Platinum duo of Rahman Kutsanzira and Rahman Kutsanzira.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF) Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars) Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants)

Defenders: Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi) Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle) Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth) Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United) Rahman Kutsanzira (FC Platinum) Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo) Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic)

Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune United) Farai Madhanaga (Marumo Gallants) Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum) Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs) Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United) Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims) Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa) Never Tigere(Azam) Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC) Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United)

Strikers: Knowledge Musona (Al-Tai) Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows) Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates)