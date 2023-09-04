England honour Streak

ENGLAND Cricket honoured the late former Zimbabwe cricket captain and coach Heath Streak who succumbed to cancer yesterday morning.

England showed a touch of class by wearing black armbands to mourn the legendary Streak during their third T20I against New Zealand at Birmingham yesterday.

The Jos Buttler captained English side went on to lose the match by 74 runs, however, managed to win the hearts of Zimbabweans and cricket fans all over the world through their classy touch.

Streak, Zimbabwe’s greatest ever bowler, was 49 years old at the time of his death. – @brandon_malvin

