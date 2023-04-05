Enough seed and fertilisers for the 2023 winter season

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Government has put in place enabling legislation to facilitate the importation of duty-free top-dressing fertilisers by local companies thereby ensuring adequate supplies, for the 2023 winter cereal production season.

Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Hon. Dr. Anxious Jongwe Masuka on Tuesday briefed Cabinet on the state of preparedness for the 2023 cereal production season programme.

In a post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Service Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe and Ethiopia were the only countries in Africa that attained self-sufficiency in wheat last year.

“Cabinet is pleased to inform the nation that during the 2022 winter cereal production season, Zimbabwe together with Ethiopia were the only countries in Africa that attained self-sufficiency in wheat, with 375 131 metric tonnes (mt) being produced, against a national requirement of 360 000 mt,” she said.

The Minister said the target for the 2023 winter wheat production is 85 000 hectares, compared to the 80 388 hectares planted in 2022, while out of the 85 000 ha for 2023, 65 percent will be supported through Government-guaranteed schemes and 35 percent by the private sector.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the Government-guaranteed schemes were the CBZ Agro-Yield programme, the AFC Land Bank and the Presidential Input Scheme, while the Food Crop Contractors Association (FCCA) constituted the private sector funding which would be complemented by some self-financing farmers.

She added: “The projected production from the area that will be planted under wheat is 408 000 metric tonnes, based on the actual yield volume of 4.8 mt/ha which was achieved in 2022. The Food Crop Contractors Association will support the production of 7 700 ha of barley and expects to realise 50 050 mt at a yield of 6.5 mt per hectare.”

The Minister said the nation was assured of enough seed and basal fertilisers for the 2023 winter cereal production season.

For the top-dressing component that is in short supply, she said Government had put in place enabling legislation to facilitate the importation of duty-free top-dressing fertilisers by local companies thereby ensuring adequate supplies.

Minister Mutsvangwa said regarding electricity and water supply, power supplies have been ring-fenced for the benefit of wheat production.

She said the national dam levels were at 93.5 percent, thereby guaranteeing water availability, while an Agriculture-Energy Task Force would ensure availability of these critical enablers ahead of the winter cropping season.

The Minister said Government has put in place a number of measures in order for farmers to quickly transition from summer to winter and those farmers requiring harvesting and tillage equipment can approach the AFC Land Bank, while those in need of driers should visit the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depots.

“GMB has 20 mobile grain driers with a capacity of 840 mt per day that can be accessed by farmers. The private sector also has drying facilities for up to 100 mt per day. The wheat planting period covers the months of April and May. Accordingly, wheat farmers are encouraged to plant early and use high-yield varieties in order to maximise on productivity.”