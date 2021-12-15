Entrepreneur taps into Victoria Falls manufacturing sector

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

A local entrepreneur from the resort city of Victoria Falls has poured in R1 000 000 in setting up a tissue manufacturing company that will see over 40 locals employed.

The city, recently upgraded from a town status, is now home to budding entrepreneurs who are starting to make a mark on the local manufacturing scene which has been non-existent in the resort town.

Mr Stephen Mavhiya, the managing director of the Euphoria Group of companies recently acquired a state-of-the-art toilet paper making machine that has the capacity to manufacture close to 20 000 high quality toilet rolls in eight hours.

“Our product, is a high-quality product which is affordable for locals compared to the imports that are on the market. In Matabeleland North Province, we are the first ones and we want to elevate the locals in all means possible since we now have a city status.

“We supported this noble idea by contributing to the growth of the city by having a manufacturing company and hope to spread our wings in 2022 to do more in the manufacturing sector. Instead of resources coming from Harare, Bulawayo and South Africa to Victoria Falls, we will now be sending a finished product from this end to the rest of the country.

“Our machine is big and can supply the whole of Zimbabwe, it can produce at least 15 000 rolls in eight hours so it is quite huge from our research. It can unwind, cut and package toilet paper automatically,” said Mr Mavhiya.

He said the intention is to support the province first then expand outside and has so far employed 15 locals but will expand to 40 as they spread their operations throughout the country.

that is working together as a team to develop the city,” he added.

By the end of 2021 he said entrepreneurs like him and others in Victoria Falls want to move from being Small to Medium Enterprises to larger companies that are recognized throughout the county.

