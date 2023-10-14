Entumbane shine at Dumisani Foundation tourney

Entumbane High School boys team captain Eddy Gwemba (centre) being handed the winners trophy by ex Mighty Warriors skipper Nomsa "Boys" Moyo (left) and Collen Nyambiya

Fungai Muderere in Mtshabezi

ENTUMBANE High School won the annual Dumisani Ndlovu Foundation Football Tournament whose finals were played at Mtshabezi High School yesterday.

The year-long contest began this year and was played through the three school terms in a round robin format featuring eventual champions Entumbane, Milton, Gifford and Mtshabezi.

It was a day that had low scoring margins and Entumbane, who went into the finals with 20 points under their belt, drew all their three games to finish the contest on 23 points.

Gifford claimed second spot with 14 points.

The hosts Mtshabezi and Milton were tied on 13.

Mtshabezi got the third spot courtesy of a superior goal difference.

In the girls’ category, there was one match that saw Entumbane edge Mtshabezi 1-0 to claim the top prize.

“I’m happy that all of you came to our final event of the year. We had a nice time and incident free event. It’s good that we all enjoyed and its congratulations to the winners,” said Mtshabezi High School deputy headmaster Ishmael Sibanda.

The tournament’s finals were graced by ex-Highlanders and Railstars midfielder Collin Nyambiya.

Also present was ex-Mighty Warriors captain Nomsa Boys.