Erik ten Hag to stay as Manchester United manager and is in talks to extend contract

Erik ten Hag will stay on as Manchester United manager.

United and Ten Hag are said to be aligned after the club’s end-of-season review, a process which lasted longer than two weeks and saw other managers sounded out for the role.

However, the conclusion from the review was that Ten Hag should remain in charge, and negotiations have begun over a contract extension for the Dutchman.

Ten Hag’s current contract ends at the end of next season, with the club having the option of extending it by a further 12 months.

United finished a disappointing eighth, their worst finish in the Premier League era, but beat rivals Manchester City to lift the FA Cup – Ten Hag’s second trophy in as many years.

Ten Hag had to contend with an injury-ravaged squad throughout the season but managed to salvage Europa League qualification with the victory over City at Wembley.