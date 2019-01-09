Erol Akbay hires Tsano and Chikuni to assist him at Ngezi Platinum Stars

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

VETERAN football coach, Cosmas “Tsano” Zulu has bounced back into top flight coaching after he was named as one of the two assistant coaches at Ngezi Platinum Stars, where he will reunite with Erol Akbay, a man he worked with at Highlanders for close to two years.

Zulu, whose last notable coaching job was when he was Highlanders technical director and goalkeepers coach in 2017, was on Wednesday announced as an assistant to Dutchman Akbay, with former Chapungu mentor, Tendai Chikuni also to assist the former Bosso coach.

Nyasha Kadenge, the Ngezi Platinum Stars chief executive officer said following the appointment of Akbay as coach, they have brought in Zulu and Chikuni to strengthen their technical team.

“Tendai Chikuni brings a wealth of regional and local experience. Tendai Chikuni is well equipped to support the incoming coach who is expected to bring the Dutch flare to the game. Cosmas Zulu is renowned for setting up successful football club academies and winning premier league accolades with some of the leading football clubs in Zimbabwe. He is bringing over 30 years of experience in football management to the Club,’’ Kadenge said.

He believes that the Madamburo technical set up has gone through a makeover which will play a part in invigorate the club, with the leadership convinced that those appointed will ensure that the team continues to please the fans as well as sponsors.

“The technical team has undergone a transformation which will rejuvenate the club and translate into some exciting football on the field of play. The Board and executive team are confident that the transformation of the technical team will ensure that Ngezi Platinum Stars continues to delight its supporters and sponsors,’’ said Kadenge.

Ngezi Platinum Stars finished second in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League last season, behind champions FC Platinum, which was a massive achievement for a team that has only been in the league since 2016. Madamburo surprised many when they sacked their coach, Tonderai Ndiraya with five matches to go before the end the 2018 season. Ndiraya was replaced by Clifton Kadurira who has since made way for Akbay.

@Mdawini_29