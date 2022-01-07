Ervine to lead Zimbabwe in limited overs series against Sri Lanka

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

LEFT-handed batsman, Craig Ervine will once again stand in as captain for Zimbabwe’s three-match one-day international series away to Sri Lanka.

The three fixtures, which are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, will be day-night affairs scheduled for 16, 18 and 21 January 2022 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

Ervine (36) has been entrusted with the responsibility to lead Zimbabwe once again after he captained the team for the limited-overs tour to Ireland and Scotland in August-September last year.

In Sri Lanka, he will lead a 15-man squad that includes the uncapped duo of opening batsman Takudzwanashe Kaitano and wicketkeeper Clive Madande, while all-rounder Tinotenda Mutombodzi has returned to the national side.

The Zimbabwean teams heads out for Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Zimbabwe squad for Sri Lanka tour: Craig Ervine (captain), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams. – @Mdawini_29