Esidakeni Farm case struck off the roll

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Esidakeni Farm case involving Siphosami Malunga, Zephania Dlamini, Charles Moyo, and the State has been struck off the roll with High Court Judge, Justice Bongani Ndlovu saying the case file was not in order.

Justice Ndlovu instructed that file must be rectified by 31 May 2024, thereafter, a new date will be set by the Registrar of the court.

The case had been slated for Friday morning, but upon inspection of the file, Justice Ndlovu said it was in shambles.

“The matter is hereby removed from the roll owing to inadequate merging with the following order; Parties are to liaise and come up with one definitive file. The applicants will then upload the definitive file no later than 31 May 2024 on the Integrated Court Management System (ICMS) and the Registrar will then set the matter down in consultation with this court,” said Justice Ndlovu.

The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka is challenging the court application by the trio who are seeking nullification of the gazetting of the farm.

Esidakeni Farm was acquired by the Government in terms of the Gazetted Lands (Consequential Provisions) Act in December 2020. It previously belonged to Keshelmar Farms (Pvt) Ltd.

16 beneficiaries were then offered the land in terms of the Land Commission Act.

