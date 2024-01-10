Esiphezini Giant dies

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

CALVIN Moyo popularly known as the Esiphezini Giant who was suffering from acromegaly has died.

Acromegaly is the excessive production of the growth hormone.

He was 22. Calvin died at Mpilo Central Hospital on Monday where he had been admitted.

His grandmother confirmed the death without shedding much details.

He had been admitted at Mpilo Hospital earlier last year where he had been battling seizures.

Calvin was not born as a giant, but developed later in life to be more than just a growing teenager and turned into a giant that stood at over 2.1 meters tall weighing over 130 kg in weight.

He was born in 2002 and he weighed 3.4kg and grew up to be a normal boy who completed his primary education with no challenge and went over to secondary school with no problem again.

The challenge started after he wrote his Ordinary Levels and was living in Nkayi where he started to grow uncontrollably.

A well-wisher, Dr Cletos Masiya a medical practitioner at Charter House Medical Centre in Bulawayo offered to assist Calvin in diagnosing his condition and seeking a possible solution to his predicament and did the crucial tests where he discovered he had acromegaly caused by an enlargement of his part of the brain called the Pituitary gland which has a benign none cancerous tumor/growth called Pituitary Adenoma.

