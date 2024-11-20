Eswatini Prime Minister tours GeoPomona Waste to Energy Project in Harare

The Minister of Skills, Audit and Development, Professor Paul Mavhima, and Geo Pomona Waste Management chief executive officer and executive chairman, Dr Dilesh Nguwaya, led the delegation in touring the plant.

Harare Bureau

The Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Russel Mmiso Dlamini who is in the country for the Extraordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government, has toured the GeoPomona Waste to Energy Project in Harare this morning.

Mr Dlamini was accompanied by his country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Pholile Paulette Dlamini Shakantu.

The Minister of Skills, Audit and Development, Professor Paul Mavhima, and Geo Pomona Waste Management chief executive officer and executive chairman, Dr Dilesh Nguwaya, led the delegation in touring the plant.

The Eswatini delegation expressed keen interest in replicating the same project in their country to solve the waste management challenges that they are facing.