EU primed for ZITF 2022

EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe Amb Timo Olkkonen (second from right) with ZITF executives (from left) Ms Stella Nkomo Deputy Chief Executive Officer, ZITF chairman Mr Busisa Moyo and Mr Nicholas Ndebele Chief Executive Officer

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

AT a time when President Mnangagwa has stepped up the country’s re-engagement drive, the European Union (EU) is expected to take part at this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in a more enhanced capacity, as the country continues to work towards boosting its economy.

The President has been in Brussels since last week for the AU-EU summit that was meant to improve relations between countries from the two blocs. However, it has also emerged that the EU as a bloc is expected to increase cooperation with Zimbabwe with hopes that they would take a stand at this year’s ZITF in April. The 62nd edition of the fair will be held from 26 to 30 April in Bulawayo under the theme “Rethink, Re-imagine, Re-invent Value Chains for Economic Development.”

In the past, EU has usually participated at ZITF in conferences, as visitors and as high level delegates at Diplomats Forums and the official ceremony. Last week, EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Timo Olkkonen met ZITF officials as part of efforts to increase cooperation and see how they could also be more visible at the ZITF.

“They (EU) have, however, not taken a stall/ stand which we hope they will do this year. However, some of their countries have participated in the past for example Italy, Germany and France.” ZITF chairman Mr Busisa Moyo told Sunday News Business.

Mr Moyo also said the meeting with Mr Olkkonen discussed various programmes they could collaborate on.

“We met with the Ambassador to Zimbabwe Timo Olkkonen and we had a fruitful discussion around some of their programmes. As you know we have an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) where we can export to the EU quota free and duty-free.

“We also can get machinery from the EU duty free and this is very important for industry because it needs to retool.

We are encouraging EU member countries to visit the ZITF this year and help us, as part of the theme which speaks to value chains which is about mechanisation, automation, fourth industrial revolution and ICTs,” said Mr Moyo.

He said with 40 percent of what is allocated on the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe auction system going to machinery and equipment, it was estimated that the country was spending over US$1 billion to import machinery and equipment.

Mr Moyo said further to official sources, another US$1 billion was probably being spent through direct investment with investing partners bringing in machinery into the country and people using other alternative exchange markets to source money for equipment importation.

“So, with US$2 billion of investment that goes into machinery and equipment, most countries in the first worlds and host original equipment manufacturers are not aware that there is a US$2 billion machinery market in Zimbabwe per year.

We think it’s worthwhile that EU member countries participate and bring options in terms of machinery availability, quality machinery for processing, mechanisation for automation of various sectors.”

Mr Moyo said sectors such as agriculture were in need of tractors, planters, with manufacturing requiring finishing and packaging machinery, while the construction industry was also in need of various machinery. He said as the ZITF Company they were inviting EU member countries to participate in private sector to private sector engagement and collaboration to assist Zimbabwe to retool its industry.

“We are spending over US$2 billion per annum on machinery importation, it should be directed towards quality machinery that is durable, cutting-edge and in line with the fourth industrial revolution as we want the best of the best, so that we have a sustainable manufacturing sector,” added Mr Moyo.

He said from the conversations they have had, they were hoping that it will lead to more companies being engaged so as to come and participate at this year’s ZITF Indaba.

Mr Moyo said with 11 foreign countries having participated last year at the showcase, this year they wanted to see the number moving to 25. He, however, said it was not just about doubling the number of foreign countries visitors, but also the nature of participation.

“Some of the foreign countries came as delegates last year, while some of them were sharing stands. We would like to at least begin a journey where we could have a full presence of foreign companies that sell into Zimbabwe or see opportunities in the country.

We are also going to be talking to Zimbabwean ambassadors in foreign countries to see whether they can bring buyers as we have done, people who can buy from Zimbabwe. This is meant to increase exports so that it’s not just to other African countries or Comesa but to international markets and destinations as well,” said Mr Moyo.

He said as a Company they would like to begin a journey to re-internationalise to make sure that the international private sector is getting full value from the week that they will be in Bulawayo.

Mr Moyo together with chief executive officer Dr Nicholas Ndebele and his deputy Ms Stella Nkomo, were in Harare last week meeting heads of foreign diplomatic missions based in Zimbabwe to canvass for their participation in the prime annual expo.

Last year, Zimbabwe took the lead in the region to successfully host the giant trade expo in September where 11 countries participated in a safe environment despite the disruptive Covid-19 impact.