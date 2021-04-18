Every child must be in school – ED

Leroy Dzenga, Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has assured the country that under his administration`s watch, no child of school going age will drop out due to lack of resources.

The President said his Government has measures in place to ensure children access quality education, regardless of their background. He was speaking at this year’s Independence eve annual children’s party, at State House yesterday.

“The Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) continues to assist our disadvantaged children. No child should fail to go to school because of poverty. The Second Republic ensures that every child must have access to education.

The programme (BEAM) will increase the number of children starting and finishing school,” said President Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe, continues to lead the continent with its impeccable record in the education sector and President Mnangagwa said his Government seeks to build on the existing milestones.

“The interventions are in line with the aspirations of the African Union Agenda 2063, with regards to access to quality education, child protection and safeguards, across the education life cycle,” said President Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe is pursuing Vision 2030, a national vision which will see the country become an upper-middle income economy. President Mnangagwa called on stakeholders in the education sector to ensure that today`s learners will be fit for purpose in the impending economy.

“Let us prepare our young people to be adequately prepared for the modern, developed country we are becoming guided by the national Vision 2030,” said President Mnangagwa.

He also took time to remind young people to remain committed to their dreams and steer clear of habits that may derail their future.

“You, the young people of our country should shun alcohol, drugs while social media platforms must be used responsibly. Your future is in your hands, be ambitious, work hard and conduct yourselves in a manner that will bring you success and honour to families, communities and the country,” President Mnangagwa said.

At the same event, Child President Mukudzeishe Madzivire thanked President Mnangagwa for taking time off his schedule to interact with learners. Madzivire rallied his peers to reciprocate effort by Government to ensure quality education, by working hard.

“My desire as child president is to see our generation defined by a demonstrable sense of responsibility, hard work, resilience, and love for one another. I have to say to my fellow school children and indeed to all children, that we need to maintain focus and discipline, and not allow the pleasures of today to impede our preparation for tomorrow,” Madzivire said.

Children drawn from different schools also followed the event virtually at selected areas in their respective provinces.

In Bulawayo, the event was held at United College of Education. It was graced by the Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Judith Ncube, the provincial education director Mrs Olicah Kaira among other Government officials.

“We are happy that the event went well and there was participation by our learners and Bulawayo was represented in Harare, they have done us proud as you saw them performing their war cry,” said Cde Ncube.

In Matabeleland North, provincial proceedings were held at Edmund Davis Hall in Hwange where 50 pupils drawn from different schools represented the province. The pupils started arriving in Hwange as early at 8am waiting to follow national proceedings that were being beamed live.

Hwange District Schools inspector Mr Water Moyo encouraged the pupils to take the Children’s Party as an opportunity to orient them to real life situations and to understand the country’s history.

“We don’t have a district gathering in Hwange because we are representing Matabeleland North while others will also be meeting at rural district council offices. We could be in church but because this is a very important day. Our purpose for being here is because we are joining those in Harare for the pre-Independence Day celebration, sivula indlela,” said Mr Moyo while orienting the children drawn from both primary and secondary schools. There were similar events at district level across the province.