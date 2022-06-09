Ex-Minister jailed

09 Jun, 2022 - 16:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Ex-Minister jailed Former Cabinet Minister Petronella Kagonye

The Sunday News

Harare Bureau

Former Cabinet Minister Petronella Kagonye has been jailed for 16 months after she was convicted of stealing 20 laptops that were meant for schools in Goromonzi South constituency.

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro had initially sentenced Kagonye to 36 months in prison before setting aside 12 months for five years on the condition of good behaviour. A further eight months were set aside on the condition that she resituates US$10 000 equivalent to the laptops she stole.

She will serve the remaining 16 months in jail.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting