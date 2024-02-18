Ex-PSL vice chairman dies

Sports Reporter

FORMER Premier Soccer League (PSL) vice-chairman, Victor Zvogbo, passed away at a Harare hospital on Friday.

He had been battling a kidney disease. Zvobgo was the inaugural vice-chairman of the PSL in 1993, when 16 clubs decided to break away from Zifa’s Super League. Highlanders, who won the inaugural PSL championship, CAPS United, Chapungu, Eiffel Flats, Dynamos, Black Rhinos, Zimbabwe Saints, Darryn T, Mhangura, Wankie (now Hwange), Fire Batteries, Black Aces, Black Mambas, Tanganda, Shu Shine and Ziscosteel founded the PSL.

The late Morrison Sifelani was the inaugural chairman in an executive that also included Chris Sibanda as secretary-general.

Burial arrangements are still to be finalised as the Zvobgo family was by yesterday waiting for the arrival of the deceased’s brothers who are based in the United Kingdom. After serving as the PSL vice-chairman, Zvobgo left for the United Kingdom where he worked for years before returning home in 2005.

“He has been unwell since September last year and it got worse in recent days. Zvobgo passed away at St Anne’s Hospital in Harare and as a family we are in grief. Many who know the history of football in this country will remember that Zvobgo played a critical role in the formation of the Premier Soccer League in 1993, together with the likes of Sifelani and Sibanda,” said a family representative.

Former Zifa vice-president Vincent Pamire said Zvobgo worked tirelessly for the betterment of clubs and players.

Pamire said Zvobgo was very passionate about the game and was a good administrator who served the game and his club Chapungu with disctinction.

“He was a great leader who liked the game so much. His dream was too see clubs prosper hence the decision to have aunomy in running the clubs’ affairs” said Pamire.

Mourners are gathered in Cranborne, Harare.