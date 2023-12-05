Executive leaders’ business cocktail set for Byo

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday News Reporter

AS the year comes to a close, the Zimbabwe Progressive Youth Foundation is set to host an Executive Leaders Business Cocktail Party on Friday at the Hillside Dams Conservative.

The cocktail is aimed at unwinding and fostering relationships among executives.

The event will be running under the theme ‘Creating Synergies That Foster Business Growth In 2024’.

Zimbabwe Progressive Youth Foundation is an on growing entrepreneurial organisation founded and directed by local development practitioner Mr Thabani Madhlayo.

In an interview, Mr Madhlayo said the event aims to bring together CEOs, directors, managers, and other senior executives from the corporate community in Bulawayo.

“As Zimbabwe Progressive Youth Foundation, we are defying the norm this year by organizing an Executive Leaders Business Cocktail Party,” stated Mr Madhlayo. “As an organization we believe this business cocktail party will pave a way for growth for different business sectors through networking opportunities. This event has been crafted to bring decision makers together within the city of kings, in order to promote business relations,” he added.

People present will have the opportunity to engage with like-minded professionals in a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere while also discussing potential collaborations and partnerships.

While the party promises an evening of fun and networking, it will commence with a motivational talk from high-profile guest speakers to inspire participants and provide valuable guidance for achieving success in their respective fields.

“We are expecting business people from different companies and organizations. As much as this is a cocktail party where fun will be had, we will start the program with an end of year and upcoming year motivational talk from a high profile business oriented Guest Speakers. The cocktail party will be supported by music entertainment and photo shoots among other activism.”

One of the key focuses of the Zimbabwe Progressive Youth Foundation is securing employment opportunities for qualified youths.

By hosting this Executive Leaders Business Cocktail Party, Mr Madhlayo said they hope to collaborate with corporate leaders in developing strategies to create more job openings for young individuals.

“As Zimbabwe Progressive Youth Foundation we are delighted in hosting our executive business leaders for the benefit also of sharing our thrust as an organization in securing employment opportunities for youths who qualify for job opportunities or vacancies offered,” Mr Madhlayo said. “Hence, working with corporate leaders gives us an opportunity to plan for the best for youths in Bulawayo and Zimbabwe at Large.

“The 2023 end of year Executive Leaders Business Cocktail Party edition is set to unwind the year with great expectation for 2024 in the leaders’ community,” he added.

The Executive Leaders Business Cocktail Party requires a registration fee of US$50 per person, which will cover food and beverages during the event.

The Executive Leaders Business Cocktail Party is set to positively impact Bulawayo’s businesses by offering an opportunity for executives to connect, exchange ideas, and contribute to the development of the local businesses while fostering business relations and promoting youth employment.