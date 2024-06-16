Expert stresses importance of timely intervention in trauma cases

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

MEDICAL attention in the golden hour of trauma can save lives and improve outcomes of the injured person if health personnel are trained to deal with emergencies using the equipment available.

The golden hour is the period immediately following traumatic injury in which medical assistance to prevent irreversible internal injury and optimise the chances of survival is most effective.

This was highlighted by Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) Course Director from South Africa, Dr Howard Wain who is training Zimbabwean doctors and nurses at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo.

“This ATLS is designed and facilitated by the American College of Surgeons and it is designed to help doctors and more recently our nurses to manage a severely injured trauma patient in that first hour or two after they arrive at the hospital.

“What we know is that if you get that first hour or two wrong, things go poorly and if you get it right you have a far higher chance of that patient surviving. While trauma is only a part of health care in general, it is an integral part because we know that internationally, and the same is true in Africa, South Africa and Zimbabwe, a lot of people who suffered trauma are in their working years and they are supporting families and households. That loss of income is a huge thing for them and their families and a big thing for the countries too,” said Dr Wain.

He said history has proved that instituting these courses helps with better outcomes from trauma and it has been seen in many countries in the world. Zimbabwe records about 40 daily injuries from road traffic accidents.

Orthopaedic surgeon and Mater Dei Hospital Medical Director, Dr Adolf Macheka said the training which is facilitated by the American College of Surgeons is particularly vital in Zimbabwe as there are several cases of road traffic, mining, agriculture and construction industry accidents.

“This is a combined ATLS training for doctors and Advanced Trauma Course (ATC) for nurses. We have these two courses, one primarily for doctors to deal with trauma and the other for nursing staff to deal with trauma as well.

There are commonalities within the course itself but there are certain elements that then as we advance, diverge a little bit because of the slight professional differences,” said Dr Macheka.

He said the course itself is driven by the need to upscale training in trauma management in Zimbabwe which has very serious implications.

The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe revealed that about 5 000 road traffic accidents and 150 deaths are recorded monthly in Zimbabwe with the nation losing over US$400 million in costs of these accidents.

“This is an international certified trauma course by the American College of Surgeons through the committee in trauma and being operated in Zimbabwe under the subsidiary of the South African Committee in trauma hence the presence of our South African colleagues to support us. This has been so since 2015, the whole aim is to train our health cadres, doctors and nurses in applying best practices and principles in the management of trauma,” said Dr Macheka.

He revealed that the course is open to medical professionals at all levels of professional training and levels.

“We generally do a course that takes 20 doctors and 20 nurses, there is no discrimination as to where they are coming from, they come from district hospitals, provincial and tertiary institutions. The quest for knowledge and the need to apply the highest principles in trauma management will not be discriminated against in terms of where you are practicing.

“We want to capacitate as many doctors as possible in Zimbabwe. From 2015 we have managed to train more than 240 doctors and this is because of the limitation of instructors we have at the moment,” said Dr Macheka.

He further highlighted that the burden of trauma is significant in terms of the cost of both life and economic burden.

“If you look at the highways, from Beitbridge to Victoria Falls we have key hospitals such as Beitbridge, Gwanda and tertiary hospitals in between and Hwange and Victoria Falls, all those highway hospitals, we expect them to be manned by people who have the highest skills in trauma management.

“Those are the first responders when it comes to road traffic accidents and other forms of serious injuries and therefore, we expect that all our cadres working in these stations are highly and well trained in these advanced trauma life management, both doctors and nurses,” said Mr Macheka. — @NyembeziMu