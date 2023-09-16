WATCH: Exposure at Old Mutual Cricket Academy tourney to help players grow

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

THE exposure that was gained by youngsters during the two cricket competitions that were held at the Academy of Cricket Excellence (former Heath Streak Academy) today, will help the players grow their game.

This was said by one parent who had come to support his child compete in one of the tournaments. Two tournaments were hosted, the Old Mutual Colts Cricket Cup and the CABS Under-13 Cricket Cup.

The parent, Ronald Dube, whose child was part of the Kumalo Primary School cricket team also thanked the sponsors, Old Mutual Academy of Cricket Excellence Trust and CABS for organising the event.

“I am here to support the Kumalo Primary School cricket team, that’s where my child, Emmanuel Dube plays, he is a wicketkeeper there. They just lost their game but I am hoping that this exposure that they have gained will motivate them to work hard and play hard. I want to thank the sponsors for the wonderful tournament,” said Dube.

The two tournaments were both won by Emakhandeni based Mtshingwe Primary School. – @brandon_malvin