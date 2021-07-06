Extra group fixture for Warriors at Cosafa Cup after Madagascar’s withdrawal

Tonderai Ndiraya giving out instructions to Warriors in Harare before they left for South Africa

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE withdrawal of Madagascar from the 20th edition of the Cosafa Cup, which gets underway in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) from Tuesday has seen a change in the format as well as fixtures.

Madagascar became the second country to withdraw from this year’s Cosafa Cup after the Comoros pulled out due their government’s restrictions around the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zimbabwe, who were meant to get their campaign on Thursday against Mozambique will now take on the Mambas on Wednesday at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium. The changes have also seen Malawi now in the ‘new’ Group B, which also contains west African guest nation Senegal, Zimbabwe, Namibia, and Mozambique.

On Friday, Zimbabwe face Malawi at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium before they square off against Namibia at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Sunday.

Next Tuesday will see the Warriors go up against West African powerhouse Senegal at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The competition will continue in a round-robin format until each team has played four matches. With sides only guaranteed three games under the previous three-group tournament format, an added fixture will without any doubt be welcomed by coaches.

Another change that was announced by the organising committee is that teams may use five substitutes in matches, though they must be brought on at only three separate points during the game. This is in line with Fifa and Confederation of African Football statutes that have been extended for use up until the end of 2022.

The Warriors arrived in South Africa on Monday without coach Zdravko Logarusic who was denied entry into the neighbouring country since he did not have a visa. Efforts are now being made by the Zimbabwe Football Association to ensure that the Croatian obtains a visa and gets to join the Warriors in Mzansi.

With assistant coach Lloyd Chitembwe not authorised to enter South Africa, Tonderai Ndiraya, another of Logarusic’s lieutenant is in charge of the team until the head coach obtains a visa.

Zimbabwe squad

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF)

Defenders: Carlos Mavhurume (Caps United), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Lennox Muchero (Yadah), MacClive Phiri (Sekhukhune United), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Malvin Mkolo (Bulawayo Chiefs), Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana)

Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda (Caps United), Patrick Ben Musaka (Harare City), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), Shadreck Nyahwa (Dynamos), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Nyasha Dube (Little Rock Rangers), Ovidy Karuru (Black Leopards), Richard Hachiro (Caps United)

Strikers: Farau Matare (Bulawayo Chiefs), Delic Murimba (Triangle United)- @Mdawini_29