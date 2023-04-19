Extraordinary General Meeting notice issued for Southern Region

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIFA Southern Region has issued a notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on 1 May at the regional offices.

The EGM comes as an order from the national taskforce which visited the region earlier this month to try and resolve an impasse between the region’s clubs and the Andrew Tapela-led executive.

Two items have been placed on the EGM agenda.

First on the agenda is review and determination on the mandate of the Southern Region Board, which the clubs claim its term of office expired in October 2022.

Second is to renew or nominate the interim committee.

Late last year, Southern Region clubs decided against renewing the mandate of Tapela, his deputy Gaylord Madhunguza as well as secretary Mehluli Thebe which they insist ended in October.

The clubs agreed to “boot out” Tapela, Madhunguza and Thebe.

The trio however, refused to accept the decision, arguing their act was unconstitutional since the Zifa Congress extended terms for all structures in April last year, including that of the Gift Banda led national executive.

Alois Masepe

Because of the squabbles, Zifa directed that all league operations be handled by the secretariat led by Augustine Ndlovu until the Zifa national taskforce which was initially meant to be led by Barbara Chikosi but later Alois Masepe was appointed to play the peace-making role in the region.

Earlier in the month, Masepe, together with acting Zifa chief executive officer Xolisani Gwesela and Zifa board member Kenneth Mhlophe met clubs and Tapela separately in a bid to reach a common understanding.

The taskforce highlighted to the clubs their means to ouster Tapela and company were unconstitutional.

Follow on Twitter @innocentskizoe