Extreme cold weather to continue until Friday, Meteorological Services Department warns

The Sunday News

Online Reporter

The cold temperatures being experienced across the nation will persist until Friday and the public is urged to take precautions and keep warm, the Meteorological Services Departmenthas said.

The department issued an alert yesterday stating that the cold spell will likely affect Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Midlands, Masvingo, Manicaland, Mashonaland East, and Harare Metropolitan Provinces.

“A cold and moist south-easterly air flow is expected in the country and it should result in cloudy, windy, and cold conditions. Although cloud breaks are expected during the day, daytime temperatures are anticipated to remain subdued,” said the Meteorological Services Department.

The department urged members of the public to stay in warm places and dress warmly to avoid chances of catching a cough, influenza or cold.

“If there is a need to use a brazier (mbaura/imbaula) or fire to keep warm, please ensure the room is well ventilated,” they said.

“Please consult your local health practitioner for any health-related ailments.”

